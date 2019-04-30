Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson have nominated Rear Adm. Sean S. Buck to become the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, officials said Tuesday.

A career naval flight officer who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1983, Buck currently helms U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command and U.S. 4th Fleet in Mayport, Florida.

If he’s confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Buck, 58, will pick up a third star.

Navy names 88th Commandant of Midshipmen A 1992 graduate of the Academy, Capt. Thomas R. “TR” Buchanan is a career submarine officer who currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Director of the Joint Staff.

An Indianapolis native, Buck was designated a naval flight officer in 1985.

Flying the P-3C Orion long-range, anti-submarine warfare patrol plane, he later finished a disassociated sea tour on the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt as the V-2 catapult and arresting gear division officer.

He also served as a senior fellow on the CNO’s Strategic Studies Group, a think tank for the Navy in Newport, Rhode Island, according to his official biography.