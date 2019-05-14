Two military personnel suffered minor injuries in a T-45C Goshawk aircraft crash Friday, officials announced.

The Navy instructor and a student were taken to a local hospital after the crash, which took place just after 2:30 p.m. at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.

“The pilots safely ejected from the aircraft just before it crashed just short of the runway inside the airfield perimeter fence,” the release states.

No other details were immediately available and the incident remains under investigation.

It was characterized as a so-called “Class A” mishap by the Naval Safety Center, a designation that involves at least $2 million in damage.

Navy says pilot error caused last year’s training jet crash A Navy investigation has concluded that pilot error led to an Oct. 1 T-45C Goshawk training aircraft crash in a remote Tennessee national forrest killing an instructor and student pilot.

Another Goshawk crashed in a remote Tennessee forest in October 2017, killing both the pilot and instructor.

Officials attributed that incident to pilot error.

