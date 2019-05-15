MADRID — Spain’s decision to remove a frigate on training exercises from a U.S. combat fleet that is approaching the Persian Gulf was taken purely for “technical reasons,” the country’s defense minister said Tuesday.

Margarita Robles insisted the decision was “not an expression of distaste” over the crossing into the Strait of Hormuz by the fleet headed by the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln.

The U.S. fleet is heading to the Persian Gulf at a time of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Military plans to counter Iran include possible 120,000 troop deployment, cyber attack ‘Nitro Zeus’ Experts look to potential flare up from an accident or attack. Plans also call for response to Iran ramping up nuclear program.

Robles insisted Spain’s decision was “prudent” and “perfectly admissible” under the terms of a two-year cooperation agreement that placed the Méndez Núñez frigate with the U.S. fleet for advanced training. The ship and its 215 people on board have headed to Mumbai, India, she added.

“The United States government has embarked on a mission that wasn’t scheduled when the agreement was signed,” Robles told reporters during an official trip to Brussels.

Pentagon disputes British general’s assessment on Iranian threat U.S. Central Command announced it raised the threat level in Iraq and Syria, rebuking comments made by a top British general with the coalition fighting the Islamic State.

She said Spain had never given its blessing for the frigate to go on a mission in the Persian Gulf and that it will return to the U.S. fleet once scheduled operations resume.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.