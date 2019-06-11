Becoming a Sailor, Part 1: Arrival Night Arrival night is one of the most intimidating aspects of heading to Navy bootcamp: It's dark, it's loud, it's intense, and it's designed to immediately test recruits on how they react under pressure. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp) Becoming a Sailor, Part 2: Getting in the Water It might seem obvious, but it's also critically important: To be in the Navy, you need to know how to survive — and fight — in the water. Get ready to dive in. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp) Becoming a Sailor, Part 3: Learning to Shoot One of the critical skills all sailors need to learn when they enter the Navy is how to use a firearm. Whether standing watch or pulling security, it's something all sailors have to know how to do. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp) Becoming a Sailor, Part 5: The Gas Chamber The 'confidence chamber' at Navy boot camp is known as recruits' "best, worst day." It's an uncomfortable and challenging experience where recruits are exposed to CS gas in order to test them under stress and build confidence in their gas mask gear. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp) Becoming a Sailor, Part 4: Get Fit or Go Home In order to get through bootcamp, recruits must pass a physical fitness test. The Navy has raised its standards in recent years — making sure all future sailors have a basic level of fitness. Failure to perform the required run, curl ups and push ups can get you sent home. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp) Becoming a Sailor, Part 6: Every Sailor is a Firefighter At sea, there is no fire department to come help you if a fire breaks out from an accident or attack. In the fleet, every sailor is charged with keeping their fellow sailors safe by knowing how to fight a blaze on a ship — and it all starts in boot camp. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp) Becoming a Sailor, Part 7: Battle Stations The final exam of Navy boot camp is an intense, 12-hour experience designed to test sailors under pressure and make them perform under stress, all in a recreation of a guided-missile destroyer. It's the culmination of boot camp training, and its name says it all: Battle Stations. (Military Times / Syndicated in Partnership with Sandboxx / Learn more and get ready for boot camp with the comprehensive Sandboxx guide at https://hello.sandboxx.us/get-ready-for-navy-boot-camp)