The command master chief of a Hawaii-based submarine was fired last week.

Master Chief Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) Mark Szymanski was relieved from his post in the command triad on board the fast attack submarine Jefferson City on June 5 “due to personal misconduct identified in an investigation,” according to Cmdr. Cynthia Fields, a spokeswoman for Submarine Force Pacific.

“The Navy takes all reports of alleged misconduct seriously,” she added in an email.

Fields provided no other information concerning Szymanski’s relief and did not respond to questions about possible future disciplinary action.

She also did not respond to a request for the command investigation that allegedly sparked the master chief’s termination.

Master Chief Sonar Technician (Submarine) Daryl Green has been named the new chief of the boat, according to Field, and Szymanski has been reassigned to Naval Submarine Support Command.

Szymanski did not respond to requests for comment.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

A Minnesota native who enlisted in 2000, Szymanski pinned on master chief in August.