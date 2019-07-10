LOS ANGELES — A sprawling Navy base in the Southern California desert is still closed to nonessential personnel Tuesday as the military works to determine the damage from two powerful earthquakes last week.

Teams have so far surveyed just 10% of the 1,200 facilities at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, spokeswoman Margo Allen said. It’s unclear when personnel and their families will be able to return.

Two strong quakes — a magnitude 6.4 and a 7.1, respectively — struck Thursday and Friday near the small town of Ridgecrest, just outside the 1.2 million-acre base in the Mojave Desert.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake evacuated after earthquake, California Guard sending 200 troops for support The two major earthquakes that hit Southern California should alert people across the nation of the need to be prepared for natural disasters, the state's governor said as officials expressed relief that the damages weren't worse.

Water and gas service have been restored at the base, but engineers are ensuring buildings are safe to enter. The shaking cracked walls in a chapel and school and brought down commissary shelves, Allen said.

"Everything came off the walls. There's a lot of cleaning up that still has to happen," she said.

One person suffered a minor foot injury.

Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake was undergoing recovery efforts on July 7 following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake, which occurred near NAWSCL and he city of Ridgecrest, Calif., July 5 after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake one day prior. (Mass Communication Specialist John Scorza/Navy)

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Officials said most employees live off base, mainly in Ridgecrest. Some personnel were evacuated to the naval base in Ventura County.

The quakes buckled highways and ruptured gas lines that sparked several house fires. No one was killed or seriously injured, which authorities attributed to the remote desert location.

Officials are still reviewing damage Tuesday in communities outside the base.

Pfc. Evan Siebuhr, left, and Pfc. Henry Marquez of the 670th Military Police fill water bottles for residents in Trona, Calif., on July 9, 2019. Two strong quakes — a magnitude 6.4 and a 7.1, respectively — struck Thursday and Friday that were felt across a large swath of Southern California. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP)

It could be several more days before water service is restored to the tiny town of Trona, where officials trucked in portable toilets and showers.

President Donald Trump on Monday declared an emergency in California because of the quakes, paving the way for federal aid. The declaration authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief efforts.