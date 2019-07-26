A sailor faces multiple drug charges for allegedly importing ecstasy and LSD to distribute in California late last year, according to charge sheets provided to Navy Times.

Currently assigned to the Naval Base San Diego-based mine countermeasures ship Champion, Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Daniel van Dijk imported hundreds of grams of the mood-altering stimulant ecstasy “at or near Queens, New York,” through multiple transactions between Nov. 22 and Dec. 3, military prosecutors wrote.

On Nov. 26, 2018, he allegedly bought 174 grams of ecstasy online and had it shipped to his mailbox on Naval Base San Diego “with intent to distribute” the controlled substance, his charge sheets state.

On Nov. 30 in San Diego, he allegedly possessed another 152 grams of ecstasy and 93 “squares of LSD" to distribute.

On the same day, he allegedly put 15 grams of ecstasy into “capsule form” for the same scheme, according to the legal filings.

On Dec. 3, he allegedly brought another 58 grams of ecstasy to the base for distribution, prosecutors wrote.

Authorities so far have named only one suspected drug deal ― an Oct. 26 incident in which he allegedly sought to “wrongfully distribute some amount” of ecstasy at or near San Diego.

Internal report exposes cocaine abuse, lax testing, inside SEAL Team 10 In the wake of the probe, SEAL Team 10′s superiors at Naval Special Warfare Group 2 updated the urinalysis program, retrained those who administer the tests and hiked the frequency of the screenings, according to the Navy.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

Van Dijk’s court-martial trial is slated to kick off on Oct. 21, according to Navy Region Southwest spokesman Kevin Dixon.

If found guilty on a single charge of wrongful possession with the intent to distribute, he faces a dishonorable discharge, forfeiture of all pay and allowances and up to 15 years behind bars.

Through a public affairs officer, van Dijk’s military attorneys declined comment “at this time.”

According to his military records, van Dijk enlisted on Dec. 15, 2016 and later trained at Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station in Pensacola, Florida.

Originally from New Jersey, he reported to the Champion in late 2017 and became a petty officer on June 16, 2018.