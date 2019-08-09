The executive officer of the Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron 106 was relieved this week, officials confirmed.

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Michael C. Nesbitt lost his job Monday as second-in-command of the fleet replacement squadron “due to a loss of trust and confidence to fulfill his responsibilities,” Marine Corps officials said.

A Virginia-based fleet replacement squadron that trains Navy and Marine Corps students in its pipeline, the Gladiators’ leadership billets often go to Marines like Nesbitt.

His replacement “will be filled by normal officer rotations this summer,” Marine Corps spokesman 1st Lt. Sam Stephenson said.

Stephenson said Nesbitt’s relief stemmed from a Defense Department Inspector General investigation, but declined further comment because the probe continues.

Located at Naval Air Station Oceana, VFA 106 is the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet training squadron for the East Coast.

Nesbitt, 44, became the squadron’s XO in 2015, 14 years after pinning on his Wings of Gold, according to his command biography.

