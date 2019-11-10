MOSCOW — Police in the Russian city of St. Petersburg plan to interrogate a prominent professor who has been detained on suspicion of killing a female student after he was pulled from a frigid river with a backpack containing severed arms.

Police later found the body of his student in his apartment, Russian news reports said.

In this Monday, Jan. 7, 2013 photo, Oleg Sokolov, a history professor at St. Petersburg State University, wears a 1812-era French army general's uniform during a reenactment of the French Invasion of Russia in 1812, during celebrations to mark the Russian Orthodox Christmas in St.Petersburg, Russia. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP)

Lawyer Alexander Pochuev said Sokolov has signed a statement of guilt, the Russian media reports said.

Sokolov was hospitalized Saturday for hypothermia but was taken to a police station Sunday for questioning.