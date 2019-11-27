The names are out.

Wednesday is the day when 17,238 active duty sailors, full-time support and drilling reservists can expect to know whether they’ve made the cut and advanced to pick up a crow or add a chevron.

A total 84,639 sailors passed this fall’s Navy-wide advancement exam, giving a 20 percent chance at nabbing one of those treasured exam quota spots and advancing, according to figures provided to Navy Times.

The Navy released the figures Monday.

Another 4,281 sailors, including 4,131 active-duty personnel, advanced through the Navy’s Meritorious Advancement Program.

Did you make the list? Here are the names of those advancing because of this fall’s exam for active-duty, full-time support, selected reserve as well as canvassers who are part of the reserve’s Recruiter Recall Program.

Happy frocking.