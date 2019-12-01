A Navy master-at-arms is dead after a speeding gate runner struck a security vehicle Saturday night while entering Virginia Beach’s Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Beth Baker said.

The Navy has not identified the driver or the deceased sailor tied to the 7:35 p.m. Saturday incident, but Baker told Navy Times both were men who were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

The victim died of his injuries there, according to a news release. The driver remains in the hospital.

The incident occurred at Fort Story’s Gate 8, off Atlantic Avenue. The gate is open 24 hours.

Baker said the civilian driver was operating a pick up truck and after the impact both men were “pinned inside their vehicles.”

Baker said there were no indications that the breach was related to terrorism or that the driver was being pursued or racing another vehicle at the time.

The sailor’s name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification and the incident is under investigation by Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Fort Story, an Army post, is a joint command with the Navy’s Little Creek amphibious base.

Saturday’s incident follows another at Little Creek in August when Aviation Boatswain’s Mate - Fuels 3rd Class Juan Gerardo Medina-Reynaga, 25, was shot and killed while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Medina-Reynaga was assigned to the aircraft carrier George H. W. Bush.