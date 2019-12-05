A Wednesday shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard left at least two victims dead and another injured before the gunman took his own life, military and medical officials told Navy Times.

Rear Adm. Robert B. Chadwick II, commander of Navy Region Hawaii, said that the shooting spree occurred near the Los Angeles-class attack submarine Columbia, which was undergoing repairs while in dry dock, and the suspected gunman was a Navy sailor assigned to the boat.

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam officials previously told Navy Times that he was reported to have gunned down three Department of Defense civilian workers near the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2 around 2:30 p.m. local time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) before taking his own life.

Navy Times has been unable to independently confirm from area hospitals if all three victims were shot or suffered other injuries connected to the gunfire.

Although one patient reportedly was transported to Tripler Army Medical Center, for example, public affairs officers there said they were not allowed to discuss anything related to the shooting and referred reporters to Navy officials.

The media team at Pali Momi Medical Center also has not returned messages seeking information about a patient reportedly transported there.

Queens Medical Center spokesman Cedric Yamanaka told Navy Times that one male passenger was transported to the Honolulu hospital. He described the patient as “in guarded condition.” Navy officials categorized him as in “stable condition.”

The installation was placed on lockdown while Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces responded to the gunfire.

At 4:09 p.m. local time (9:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time), officials declared the active shooter incident over and the base reopened all gates, which had become clogged with traffic.

Traffic backs up at the main gates after a shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, near Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. (Caleb Jones/AP)

Officials at Naval Sea Systems Command, which oversees Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, referred all questions about the incident to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam authorities.

It’s the nation’s largest fleet repair and maintenance facility between the west coast of the United States and Japan.

A probe into the shooting is being conducted by Naval Criminal Investigative Services and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam security forces.

Names of both the apparent shooter and the three victims are being withheld until their next of kin can be notified.

In a prepared statement, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said that the White House reached out to offer assistance from federal agencies.

The governor added that his state authorities also are "standing by to assist where necessary” if Pearl Harbor asks for help.

Base officials will keep the Emergency Family Assistance Center open until further notice. It’s located at 4827 Bougainville Drive (same building as the Personnel Support Detachment). The Center’s telephone number is 866-525-6676.

Any personnel or family members who wish to meet with a chaplain or obtain counseling services on Wednesday are asked to visit Room 130 at Building 2 or call 808-285-7447.

Those who need support on Thursday morning are asked to visit the Military Family Support Center beginning at 7 a.m. It’s located at 4827 Bougainville Drive on the second floor.

If you, a friend or a loved one is in crisis, please connect with a trained counselor now. Confidential, immediate help is available 24/7 at no cost to active duty, Guard and reserve members, their families and friends. Contact the Military Crisis Line at 800-273-8255, then press 1, or access online chat by texting 838255. Your life matters.

This is a breaking story and Navy Times will keep updating information from official sources. This story has been updated to reflect that two of the patients died.