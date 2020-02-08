Your Military

Naval Academy midshipman dies during PRT

16 hours ago
A U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen died Saturday morning during a physical fitness test. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The U.S. Naval Academy has confirmed that a midshipman died Saturday morning during the semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials notified the Brigade of Midshipmen, staff and faculty later in the afternoon, according to a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times.

Academy officials promised to provide more details after the 24-hour next of kin notification process expires.

Grief counseling services and other forms of support are available to fellow students and their instructors through their chains of command, the campus chaplains and the Midshipmen Development Center.

