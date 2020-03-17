Another sailor in Italy caught the coronavirus

Another Italy-based U.S. sailor has been infected with the new strain of coronavirus and 20 more service members are being monitored there and in Spain for COVID-19, Navy officials announced Monday.

The sailor from Naval Support Activity Naples, Capodichino, was tested presumptive positive by Italian health authorities. The results were sent to Rome for official confirmation.

The sailor shared a common work space with a NSA Naples sailor who tested positive on March 6, according to a Navy release.

Both were confined to their residences since the first sailor tested positive.

“The member is in good condition and receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and host nation guidelines,” according to the written statement. “Additional precautionary measures have already been taken to thoroughly clean the (sailor’s) workspace and assess the health of all other coworkers."

Another 20 personnel are being monitored in Naples, Sigonella, Italy, and Rota, Spain, for potential COVID-19 exposure, Capt. Mike MacNicholl, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa, revealed during a Facebook town hall Monday.

“What that means is that they’ve been identified as either having symptoms or potentially they have met someone or been in close contact with someone that has tested positive,” MacNicholl said.

Movement restrictions have been placed on 160 individuals across the command’s area of responsibility, which stretches across Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, the Middle East and runs south from Greenland to Antarctica.

“All these people, I’ll reassure you that they’re all being taken care of by our medical team, by their chains of commands, as well as the leadership that’s involved,” MacNicholl said.

Officials conceded that the measures they’ve ordered to stem the spread of the disease are inconvenient, disquieting and disruptive. But they are also vital to protect the health of service members and civilian employees, their families and local populations.

“We are really at an unprecedented time in our history…the situation is rapidly evolving and changing every single day,” Vice Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the head of U.S. 6th Fleet, said at the hour-long town hall’s onset.

The fluid nature of the pandemic means that “rapid decisions” are being made to ensure everyone is as safe as possible, she said.

“I can definitely understand why at times you may feel like we are jerking you around a little bit,” she said. “Please know we have your best interests at heart and are trying to adapt as quickly as possible.”

“We are trying to be as transparent as we can.”

A bicycle rider crosses an empty street in downtown Rome on Monday. A sweeping lockdown is in place in Italy to try to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Italy has reported nearly 25,000 cases of the coronavirus and more than 1,800 deaths, according to the World Health Organization’s Monday afternoon update.

Italian authorities reported 368 deaths over a 24-hour span from Saturday evening to Sunday evening, Adm. James Foggo, the head of U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa, said.

The Navy announced on Thursday that a Navy reservist returning to Maine from Italy also tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

U.S. sailors, federal workers assigned to military bases and their families must follow the decrees issued by Italian authorities, said Rear Adm. Yancy 'Lurch" Lindsey, the commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.

Those rules include a mandate for everyone to remain six feet away from each other when outside the home. Authorities also have instituted curfews except for circumstances such as commuting to work, buying food or other essential supplies, plus a few other activities.

“Police yourselves on that,” Lindsey said. “We can’t have people abusing that.”

When asked if kids can play tag outside, Lindsey acknowledged that “this is a hard one.”

“This is incredibly challenging for all of us, but this is the right thing to do,” he said. “So, the answer to that is ‘no.’ Children should not be playing outdoors. The only time you should be outdoors is when you’re transiting to and from essential errands.”

“Can your child go walk your dog? Yes,” he said. “Should they group up with other children while doing that? No.”

This won’t last forever, he said.

“We’re hopeful the things the Italians have put in place will take effect,” Lindsey said. “It’s our role to play, it’s our time and we need to lead on this.”

For now, running and other forms of outdoor exercise on base should be allowed “for readiness purposes," but Lindsey warned that might change.

“We need to manage this,” Lindsey said. “If it’s onesie-twosie around the base, we can manage that. If there are dozens and dozens of people jogging around the base, that’s not going to work.”

Base security will enforce closures at playgrounds, soccer fields and picnic cabanas.

“If you are approached or stopped by Italian authorities off base or if on base you are approached by naval security forces, be respectful as possible. Treat them with courtesy and comply with their direction,” Lindsey said.

Medical staff work at one of the emergency structures that were set up to ease procedures at the Brescia hospital in Italy on Monday. (Luca Bruno/AP)

Sailors with questions should refer information on official installation websites and everyone needs to be altruistic, Lindsey added.

“Altruism is the selfless concern for the well-being of others,” he said. “The others we are concerned about are our friends and our neighbors, the nation of Italy and the world.”

Rear Adm. Matthew Zirkle, chief of staff for U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/6th Fleet, said leaders are considering bringing military barbers off ships to help cut hair ashore.

“We’ll figure something out,” he said. “That’s a key message. The team here is working really hard.”

“We invite everyone out there to continue to push all those questions up,” Zirkle added. “People are pushing up things we haven’t even thought about.”

To four-star Foggo, if you need help you should ask for it.

“This is really serious business,” he said. “You’ve got to take it seriously. You’ve got to comply with the law.”

A worker sprays disinfectant to combat coronavirus in the museum hosted by the Maschio Angioino medieval castle, in Naples, Italy, on March 10. (Alessandro Pone/LaPresse via AP)