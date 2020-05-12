Your Military

Navy guided-missile cruiser spills 4K gallons of fuel into Virginia river

45 minutes ago
The guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) departs Naval Station Mayport, Fla., on Feb. 15, 2014, for a deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. (MC2 Marcus L. Stanley/Navy)

YORKTOWN, Va. — A large warship spilled 4,000 gallons of fuel into a Virginia river late last week, the U.S. Navy has confirmed.

The USS Philippine Sea, a guided-missile cruiser, spilled the diesel fuel into the York River on Thursday morning, news outlets reported.

The ship was at a pier at the Naval Weapons Station in Yorktown at the time, according to Ted Brown, a U.S. Fleet Forces Command Environmental Public Affairs Officer.

A Navy oil recovery team and the U.S. Coast Guard responded, and most of the fuel was contained, officials said. Cleanup efforts began immediately using a fuel vacuum truck and fuel-absorbing materials, Brown added. He said there was little impact to the shoreline.

The Navy is investigating the cause of the spill.

Recommended for you
Around The Web
Comments