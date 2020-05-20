Who was the driver that died after trying to breach a California Navy base?

A 56-year-old California woman who sped onto Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake earlier this month and died after crashing into a barrier does not appear to have had any Navy ties, Naval Criminal Investigative Service officials said this week.

Lisa Marie Kopeczy-West “was not a military member or dependent and has no known ties to the base,” NCIS spokesman Jeff Houston said in an email.

For reasons that remain unknown, Kopeczy-West sped past the wide main entry gate of the base at about 7:30 a.m. on May 6.

A so-called “final denial” barrier was raised several hundred feet away and Kopeczy-West’s vehicle struck it, officials said at the time.

She died at the scene.

China Lake repair costs might top $2 billion In the wake of earthquakes and aftershocks, one out of every five buildings is unsafe or carries use restrictions, according to the Navy.

Houston declined to provide further information on the incident, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

China Lake is a remote Navy test base in the Mojave Desert, about 120 miles north of Los Angeles.