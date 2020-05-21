Your Military

NAS Corpus Christi locked down after active shooter situation, shooter neutralized officials say

A line of Navy T-44C Pegasus' parked on the flightline aboard Naval Air Station Corpus Christi on July 23, 2019, in Texas. (1st Lt. Pawel Puczko/Marine Corps)

Security forces on board Naval Air Station Corpus Christi responded to an active shooter at approximately 6:15 a.m. this morning, according to Francoise “Fifi” Kieschnick, an installation spokeswoman.

The shooter has been neutralized. While the Navy initially said a security forces member was injured, Kieschnick told Navy Times that subsequent information shows no personnel injured.

All gates on the installation remain closed while first responders process the scene.

NCIS is and local law enforcement are on scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stay with Navy Times for updates

