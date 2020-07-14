US warship sails contested waters in South China Sea after White House rejects China’s maritime claims there

A day after the White House announced it would reject nearly all of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, the U.S. warship Ralph Johnson steamed through the contested waters Tuesday, according to U.S. 7th Fleet officials.

The guided-missile destroyer navigated near the Spratly Islands, a network of islands and man-made atolls created by Beijing in recent years and militarily fortified to bolster China’s claims that such territory is theirs, not international waters.

But the United States and other western powers continue to contend the busy waters are international, resulting in displays like the Ralph Johnson freedom of navigation operation, known in mil-speak as a FONOP.

US rejects nearly all Chinese claims in South China Sea The Trump administration escalated its actions against China on Monday by stepping squarely into one of the most sensitive regional issues dividing them and rejecting outright nearly all of Beijing’s significant maritime claims in the South China Sea.

In a statement, the Navy’s Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet said Tuesday’s FONOP “upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan.”

Several of the Spratlys are claimed by countries abutting the South China Sea.

“As long as some countries continue to claim and assert limits on rights that exceed their authority under international law, the United States will continue to defend the rights and freedoms of the sea guaranteed to all,” 7th Fleet said. “No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms.”

U.S. policy has previously called for maritime disputes between Beijing and its neighbors to be resolved peacefully through international arbitration.

But Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the United States now sees virtually all Chinese maritime claims outside its internationally recognized waters to be illegitimate, the Associated Press reported.

“The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire,” Pompeo said, according to the AP. “America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under international law. We stand with the international community in defense of freedom of the seas and respect for sovereignty and reject any push to impose ‘might makes right’ in the South China Sea or the wider region.”

Monday’s change to U.S. policy in the South China Sea comes after two carrier strike groups joined by an Air Force B-52 bomber operated together in those contentious waters earlier this month.

Those movements prompted outrage from Beijing and veiled threats in reference to the country’s so-called “carrier killer” missiles.

And yet, there they are. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz & #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion https://t.co/QGTggRjOul — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) July 5, 2020

Tensions between Washington and Beijing continue at a heightened state over several other issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, China’s policy in Hong Kong and Tibet, trade and human rights.