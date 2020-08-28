Senior chief charged with rape, kicking pregnant woman in the stomach

A U.S. Navy senior chief is facing court-martial over allegations of rape and aggravated assault, including an incident where prosecutors say he kicked a pregnant woman in the stomach, according to court records.

Senior Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Randy W. Tompkins is accused of kicking the woman in San Diego in September 2017, and of pointing a loaded gun and a knife at a woman in Waldorf, Maryland, roughly eight months later, according to his charge sheet.

Victim names are redacted in the charge sheet provided to Navy Times, so it remains unclear how many people have accused the senior chief of crimes.

Navy Times does not name victims of alleged sexual assault.

Tompkins’ service record shows he was assigned to the Information Warfare Training Center in San Diego at the time of several of his alleged crimes, and then transferred to his current Washington, D.C., command, the Navy Cyber Warfare Development Group, in March 2018.

Reached by phone this week, Tompkins declined to comment.

Prosecutors allege that Tompkins raped a woman in San Diego in October 2017, and he faces a charge for “causing bodily harm” to a woman during a sexual assault the following month, according to charge sheets.

The senior chief faces several other assault charge specifications stemming from various alleged incidents in recent years.

He is accused of striking an unnamed victim in the face on several occasions from August 2016 to March 2018 in San Diego, and of dragging a woman by her hair during the same time period, according to charge sheets.

Tompkins is charged with allegedly strangling an individual on several dates from October 2016 to March 2018 as well.

The senior chief faces another aggravated assault charge specification for allegedly striking a woman on the tailbone “with a force likely to produce death or grievous bodily harm” in October 2016, and for pushing someone and causing them to fall down the stairs on various occasions from November 2016 to September 2017, according to charge sheets.

Tompkins also stands accused of suffocating an individual by covering their mouth and nose with his hand in December 2017.

His general court-martial is scheduled to begin Nov. 2 at the Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., according to the court docket.

A New Hampshire native, Tompkins enlisted in 1999 and was promoted to E-8 in 2015, according to his service record.