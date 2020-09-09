Sailor dies after colliding with a bus while on his skateboard

A San Diego-based sailor died last month after he collided with a bus while skateboarding in East Los Angeles, officials have confirmed.

Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Peter T. Smith-Padilla, 26, collided with the rear of the LA Metro bus at about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 9 near the intersection of City Terrace Drive and Pomeroy Avenue, according to the county coroner and the California Highway Patrol.

Assigned to the amphibious assault ship Makin Island, Smith-Padilla was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The collision was determined to have been accidental and no charges were filed against the bus driver, highway patrol spokeswoman Officer Gina Jojola said.

Smith-Padilla’s family could not be reached for comment.

A California native, Smith-Padilla reported to the Makin Island in April 2019, according to his service record.