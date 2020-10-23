Two service members killed in crash of Navy T-6B trainer aircraft

Two U.S. service members died Friday after a Navy T-6B Texan II turboprop trainer aircraft crashed in Alabama.

The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. local time in Foley, Alabama, a town near the Gulf Coast, according to a Naval Air Forces statement.

T-6B Crash in Foley, AL: A U.S. Navy T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed in Foley, Alabama, at approximately 5 p.m. CST... Posted by U.S. Naval Air Forces on Friday, October 23, 2020

Officials declined to say which branches the occupants hailed from, but the aircraft is used to train service members in other branches.

The identities of the deceased are being withheld for 24 hours, pending next-of-kin notification.

Naval Air Forces spokesman Cmdr. Zachary Harrell said the flight took off from Florida’s Naval Air Station Whiting Field, which lies about a 90-minute drive northeast of the crash area.

NBC 15 sources have confirmed the plane that crashed in Baldwin County was a Navy training aircraft being flown out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field. A person flying over the scene captured these pictures:https://t.co/O0Mrl0WXZE pic.twitter.com/b8zvV1QuJS — NBC 15 News (@mynbc15) October 23, 2020

While officials have not confirmed the unit to which the plane belonged, Training Air Wing 5 is based at Whiting Field.

The wing trains aviators from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and allied nations, according to the command page.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the crash occurred in nearby Magnolia Springs, just to the west of Foley.

Both the sheriff’s office and Navy officials reported no civilian casualties on the ground, although the sheriff’s office tweeted that a house was on fire at the scene.