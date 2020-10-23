Two service members killed in crash of Navy T-6B trainer aircraft

Two U.S. service members died Friday after a Navy T-6B Texan II turboprop trainer aircraft crashed in Alabama.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m. local time in Foley, Alabama, a town near the Gulf Coast, according to a Naval Air Forces statement.
Officials declined to say which branches the occupants hailed from, but the aircraft is used to train service members in other branches.
The identities of the deceased are being withheld for 24 hours, pending next-of-kin notification.
Naval Air Forces spokesman Cmdr. Zachary Harrell said the flight took off from Florida’s Naval Air Station Whiting Field, which lies about a 90-minute drive northeast of the crash area.
While officials have not confirmed the unit to which the plane belonged, Training Air Wing 5 is based at Whiting Field.
The wing trains aviators from the Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and allied nations, according to the command page.
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the crash occurred in nearby Magnolia Springs, just to the west of Foley.
Both the sheriff’s office and Navy officials reported no civilian casualties on the ground, although the sheriff’s office tweeted that a house was on fire at the scene.
Comments