Naval Academy midshipman dies while on leave

A U.S. Naval Academy midshipman died Monday night while on leave, according to an academy statement.

The student’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours, pending next-of-kin notification.

Few other details were released Tuesday, and the academy said the death is under investigation.

The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, coaches and staff were informed of the death Tuesday afternoon.

“The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends and loves one during this time of grief,” the academy said. “Counseling services and support are available to midshipman, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipman Development Center.”