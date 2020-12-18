Chief charged with trying to record female servicemembers in private area in Bahrain

A U.S. Navy chief faces criminal charges for allegedly attempting to record female service members earlier this year in Bahrain, according to a charge sheet obtained by Navy Times.

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Douglas R. Lusk, of Maritime Expeditionary Squadron 3, is accused of attempting to record the women in a private area without their consent from March to June at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Lusk was scheduled for a special court-martial arraignment Thursday in San Diego, according to the Navy Region Southwest docket.

His Navy defense attorney declined to comment, according to Lt. Cmdr. Amber Lewis, a spokeswoman with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command.

A California native, Lusk enlisted in 1996 and made chief in 2009, according to his service record.

He reported to MSRON 3 in January 2018.