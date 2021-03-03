More Naval Academy midshipmen being moved into hotels amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dozens more U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen were moved out of the Bancroft Hall dormitory and into an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night following a COVID-19 outbreak that has largely shut the school down to any in-person activities.

The 98 midshipmen were transferred from the dorm to the Graduate Hotel “in an effort to afford additional quarantine/isolation space,” the academy said in a statement.

That followed a similar move on Monday night, where another 98 students were moved to Annapolis’ Hilton Garden Inn to “recover from the COVID-19 virus.”

Academy officials did not specify whether the students moved Tuesday had also tested positive, and officials did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about the precise number of midshipmen who have tested positive and whether any academy cases have required hospitalization.

Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck announced Sunday that full restriction-of-movement, or ROM, would commence on campus, with all classes being held remotely and students being largely confined to their rooms.

Naval Academy seeks to vaccinate midshipmen for summer training If the vaccines are available, the midshipmen would be the first military academy students to receive the COVID-19 shots.

“This is a dynamic situation and decisions are made on a daily basis in a way that prioritizes the health care needs of the midshipmen and well-being of our entire Naval Academy community,” Buck said Tuesday night in a statement. “I am thankful for the flexibility and adaptability of the Brigade and our entire team here on the Yard and in the local community as we navigate this challenging period.”

Students in quarantine at the dorm or at off-base hotels are not allowed guests or deliveries, including food.

The academy is planning to provide contactless shopping for midshipmen in ROM at Bancroft Hall via the on-campus Midshipman Store.

Buck announced a campus-wide 10-day lockdown starting Sunday, cancelling sports and limited students’ time outside their dorm room to a few hours a day.

The outbreak comes as the academy plans to begin vaccinating some midshipmen so that they can deploy aboard ships and with other Navy units this summer, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.