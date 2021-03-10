Sailors say this submarine has been ravaged by bed bugs

The crew of the fast-attack submarine Connecticut has been subjected to a bed bug infestation in their racks, and sailors assigned to the sub allege that the boat’s command has been slow to fix the problem.

The infestation issue began while the sub was taking part in ICEX 2020 in the Arctic Ocean in March 2020 and continued during a deployment last year, according to a Connecticut petty officer who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.

“We’ve had bed bugs for a year now,” the petty officer said. “Sailors complained about getting bitten in the racks.”

“People are terrified of getting bit,” he added.

While sailors allege they battled bed bugs for most of 2020, Cmdr. Cynthia Fields, a Naval Surface Forces Pacific spokeswoman, said the boat’s command first reported the issue in December, and that the “physical presence” of bed bugs wasn’t found onboard until Feb. 19.

“Navy criteria for treating submarines or ships requires physical presence of bed bugs to establish existence,” she said.

The petty officer said the command initially didn’t believe sailor bed bug claims because “we didn’t have proof.”

Daily inspections have commenced, all berthing spaces have been searched and mattresses have been inspected, Fields said.

Linens and privacy curtains have been laundered or replaced, and Navy entomologists have come onboard to monitor efforts that include “deadly countermeasures,” she said.

“The Navy takes the safety and health of its sailors very seriously,” Fields said.

A bed bug photo provided by a Connecticut sailor who said it was caught onboard the fast-attack submarine. (Photo provided to Navy Times)

But according to two petty officers assigned to Connecticut, the boat has been dealing with bed bugs since at least the time of the ICEX event in March 2020.

It got so bad that some crew members took to sleeping in chairs or on the floor of the crew’s mess to escape the elusive bloodsuckers during their deployment, said one petty officer.

“People were getting eaten alive in their racks,” said the petty officer, who alleges that the infestation spread to several enlisted berthing spaces and at least one officer state room.

“The best way to put it would probably be ‘employee abuse,’ but that’s not really a thing in the Navy, I guess,” another petty officer who also requested anonymity for fear of retribution said of leadership’s response to the problem.

One petty officer said he has contacted the Naval Inspector General and reached out to Navy Times because leadership hasn’t adequately addressed the issue, and sub life is stressful enough without bed bugs and the loss of sleep the insects brought to the crew.

Sailors already share racks in the sub’s close quarters, and fatigue takes on added consequence when underway in a metal tube far below the surface, he noted.

“If someone’s sleep deprived because they’re in the rack getting eaten alive by bed bugs, he could fall asleep at (the controls) and run us into an underwater mountain,” the petty officer said.

The petty officer said he also worries that fellow crew members will take bed bugs home to their spouses and kids.

“I don’t’ want them to take bed bugs home,” he said. “They have to pay for fumigators and their families will suffer.”

The crew of the fast-attack submarine Connecticut enjoys ice liberty after surfacing in the Arctic Circle during Ice Exercise, or ICEX, 2020. Sailors say the boat's bed bug infestation became apparent after this exercise in March 2020. (Navy)

Fields, the SUBPAC spokeswoman, said the command “acted swiftly” when reports of bed bugs were first made in December.

“Inspections by the ship’s Corpsman did not find any of the classic indications of bed bugs, and were backed up by inspection from Preventative Medicine Technicians on Dec. 21,” she said. “Despite follow on inspections by certified inspectors that found no evidence of bed bugs, the command continued to pursue resolution.”

According to one petty officer who alleges that bed bugs were an issue on the sub for most of 2020, the command being unable to mitigate the bed bugs during deployment was understandable given the limited resources while underway, but leadership also didn’t seem to believe the crew when it came to the infestation until sailors caught a few of them.

Bed bugs are tiny and tenacious creatures that feed off human blood and are notoriously hard to get rid of.

Their bites on sleeping humans can produce itchy welts, and they get their blood by piercing the skin with an elongated beak, according to the University of Kentucky’s Entomology Department.

“Engorgement takes about three to 10 minutes, but because the bite is painless, people seldom realize they are being bitten,” according to the university.

When the boat returned to its Washington state home port in December, sailors say the command’s responses didn’t fix the problem.

One solution was to steam the racks, so as to hopefully kill the bed bugs, but that didn’t work, sailors said.

The University of Kentucky notes that steaming alone often will not sufficiently penetrate the fabrics and other materials where bed bugs reside.

“Our steaming efforts throughout a monthlong stand-down proved to be fruitless,” the petty officer said.

Another petty officer said, “it caused the bed bugs to spread around the boat.”

Sailors attempted to tape up the walls and caulk cracks, but the arrangement of racks made it impossible to completely seal up any entry or exit points for the bed bugs.

The creatures can squeeze through openings as wide as a toothpick, according to the University of Kentucky.

Mattresses were removed and sanitized, one petty officer said, but the bed bugs returned.

“Our senior leadership said, ‘if we clean and sanitize all these, and someone points out bed bugs, they are f*cking lying,” a petty officer alleged.

The petty officers also allege that the command is forcing sailors to return to sleeping in the racks this week during training, when the entire sub’s crew will be onboard.

“They’re using us as live bait…to see if (the bed bugs) are still there,” one petty officer said. “The upper chain of command isn’t going to sleep in those racks. They’re going to make the lower enlisted do it.”

“Tonight and tomorrow, we are lawfully ordered to sleep in a known infested berthing area in order to record data that’s already been recorded,” another petty officer said Monday night.

In response to Navy Times questions about allegations that sailors are being forced back into infested berthing spaces, Fields said that Navy entomologists “have employed authorized countermeasures, and certify that all feasible measures have been taken to control bed bugs.”

“After two applications of Navy approved pesticide sprays, and application of a long-acting diatomaceous dust...entomologists recommended repopulation of berthing,” she said. “All appropriate countermeasures have been taken with plans firmly in place to address further breakouts underway if they occur.”

One petty officer said that sub life and the operations tempo already stress Connecticut’s crew enough, and that morale is on the floor due to the bed bugs and a perceived lack of help.

“They treat people like parts, and parts like people,” the petty officer said.

“The crew is tired from constant underways, a constant hurry-up-and-push mentality that’s just been going on for years on end,” another petty officer said.

To give crews a non-infested place to sleep on their duty days while in home port, the command set up a temporary building on the pier, the petty officer said, but the “bunch of stanchions with a tarp set over the top and metal walls with cots” wasn’t comfortable for the sailors, so some slept in chairs, the duty van or in the mess.

“Some people were sleeping on metal diamond decking because they didn’t want to sleep in the racks,” he said.

Sailors assigned to the fast-attack submarine Connecticut say they are being forced to sleep in a pre-fabricated building on the pier on duty days due to the bed bug infestation that has overtaken several berthing areas on the sub. (Photo provided to Navy Times)

One petty officer also wonders why the command didn’t consider other pierside berthing options for duty sections, such as trailers, a barge or barracks.

“The one they chose was a makeshift building made out of stanchions and tape and World War II-era cots,” he said. “There’s not nearly enough racks for an entire duty section, so people have also put up hammocks to sleep.”

Asked about that pier berthing, Fields said that “approved berthing has been and will continue to be provided to Connecticut sailors, including pier side berthing for duty personnel while (Navy officials) and the ships Corpsman addressed crew concerns.”