Amphibious transport dock ship San Diego returns to sea following COVID outbreak

The amphibious transport dock San Diego got back underway Thursday following a COVID-19 outbreak late last month and subsequent vaccination of the crew and embarked Marines, U.S. 5th Fleet officials have confirmed.

Roughly 20 sailors and Marines assigned to San Diego tested positive for COVID starting late last month while the ship was in port in Bahrain for scheduled logistics and maintenance, officials said.

No crew members required hospitalization and officials said a majority of the ship’s crew opted to get the Moderna vaccine when it was offered.

San Diego has been deployed since January with the amphibious assault ship Makin Island’s amphibious ready group and rejoined the group last week after leaving Bahrain.

The guided-missile cruiser Philippine Sea suffered about 20 COVID cases among its crew since late last month, as well, prompting an emergency detour to Bahrain, where officials said the ship remained as of Monday.