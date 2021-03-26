Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashes in Texas; no fatalities

A Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer aircraft crashed at approximately 2 p.m. local time Wednesday in Texas.

Both the student and the instructor pilot occupying the aircraft safely ejected and reported minor injuries before they were taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation, according to a Navy news release.

A spokesperson for the chief of Naval Air Training told Navy Times the aircraft was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 out of Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas.

The Navy said the incident, which occurred three miles from the Naval Outlying Field Orange Grove, is under investigation. No further details were immediately available.