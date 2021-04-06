Navy corpsman killed by base personnel after active shooting, authorities say

A U.S. Navy corpsman suspected of critically wounding two other men in an active shooting in Frederick, Maryland, was shot and killed by military personnel at nearby Fort Detrick Tuesday morning, according to local police and the Navy.

Frederick police responded to an active shooting call at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, according to Police Chief Jason Lando.

The 38-year-old gunman then traveled to Fort Detrick, about 10 minutes away, where “personnel on base shot the suspect,” Lando told reporters.

A post to the base’s Facebook page states that the suspect “breached the Nalin Pond gate located off Opposumtown Pike.”

“The gunman was neutralized, and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated,” the post states. “The gunman was pronounced at the scene.”

SHOOTING INCIDENT (ACTIVE SHOOTER -- RESOLVED) FORT DETRICK, Maryland—Fort Detrick Police have neutralized an active... Posted by Fort Detrick USAG on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

The Navy released a brief statement just before 11 a.m. local time indicating that the shooter was “a Navy Hospital Corpsman.”

The two shooting victims, both men, were taken to a Baltimore hospital and are in critical condition, Lando said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.