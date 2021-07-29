WATCH: Sailors save driver from burning vehicle after it crashed into gate

Sailor saves driver's life A sailor in Virginia is being credited for saving the life of a driver who crashed into the gate of the Norfolk Naval Station in Norfolk, Virginia.

A team of quick-acting masters-at-arms helped save a driver from fiery injuries or worse last week at Naval Station Norfolk.

At about 3:15 a.m. Thursday, a car lost control and slammed into one of the barricades leading up to the installation’s gate 6, according to Navy officials.

Video from the crash obtained by Navy Times shows the car jammed awkwardly into the crash site and smoking ominously.

The smoke continues to billow as a watch team arrived on scene to prepare the gate for its 4 a.m. opening, according to Navy officials.

The video footage shows the smoke increasing and then the vehicle exploding into a full-on inferno.

This didn’t stop Master-at-Arms 2nd Class May Miles, who quickly pulled the driver from the vehicle and dragged the individual to a safe distance.

Another watch team member, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Ryan Blazer, approached the burning car and made sure no one else was inside.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Early Bird Brief - a daily roundup of military and defense news stories from around the globe. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Early Bird Brief.

‘I have to help,’ says sailor who rescued migrants at sea The Navy rescue swimmer immediately started running toward the shore in what would become the most dramatic rescue mission of his 17-year career.

The two petty officers and Master-at-Arms Seaman Gisselle Ochoa then provided aid to the motorist until first responders arrived.

The driver, whose identity was not released by Navy officials, was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Navy.

Norfolk Police Department spokeswoman Noel Lipieko said police records showed no calls for service at that location, time and date, so it remains unclear whether the driver faced charges.

Capt. Vince Baker, Naval Station Norfolk’s commanding officer, praised the watch team in a statement for “putting themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of others.”

“They are a prime example of the quality Sailors in today’s Navy,” he said.