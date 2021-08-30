A key Navy personnel system was knocked offline by the historic Hurricane Ida’s arrival in New Orleans Sunday, and officials are unsure when it will come back online.

The servers for MyNavy Assignment are located in New Orleans, according to Chief of Naval Personnel spokesman Cmdr. Dave Hecht, and are now without power along with the rest of the city.

More than one million customers lost power in Mississippi and Louisiana, including all of New Orleans, after Ida hit the U.S. mainland Sunday, the Associated Press reported Monday afternoon.

The AP reported officials there are warning it could be a week before power is restored.

When the Navy site will be back up and running depends on when power returns to the region, Hecht said.

A message posted to the MyNavy Assignment page notes that “the current application cycle will be extended to ensure all Sailors are provided adequate time to submit applications.”

The site is used by sailors and command career counselors and allows sailors to view available jobs and apply for them.

