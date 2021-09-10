An explosion at a Navy explosive ordnance disposal school range aboard a Florida Air Force base Friday morning has injured at least one person.

A post to the Eglin Air Force Base Facebook page notes that the explosion occurred at 9:45 a.m. “at the Navy School Explosive Ordnance Disposal C-52 North range.”

At least one person was airlifted to a medical facility, and local emergency crews responded to the incident, according to the base.

The airlifted individual was in stable condition as of about 1:30 p.m. local time, according to base spokeswoman Jasmine Porterfield.

The C-52 North range is one of four demolition training areas at the school.

Navy officials from Naval Expeditionary Training Command and the Navy Education and Training Command did not immediately provide further details on the explosion.

The Navy EOD school is staffed by members of the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps, and provides “high-risk specialized, basic and advanced EOD training to U.S. and partner nation military and selected U.S. government personnel,” according to the command’s site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Geoff is a senior staff reporter for Military Times, focusing on the Navy. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was most recently a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.