A Navy T-45C Goshawk training jet crashed in Lake Worth, Texas, at about 11:15 a.m. local time Sunday.

Both occupants ejected from the aircraft, according to Chief of Naval Air Training officials.

The instructor pilot was in stable condition and the student aviator’s condition was unknown as of roughly 1 p.m. local time, but a CNATRA statement indicated “he is alive and receiving treatment.”

The jet crashed in a civilian neighborhood, and local ABC affiliate WFAA reported Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian saying first responders found one of the aviators with their parachute caught in power lines, while the other occupant was found elsewhere in the neighborhood.

Facebook footage shared by WFAA appears to show smoke billowing up from the crash’s wreckage.

The jet was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 out of Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, and was conducting a routine training flight at the time, CNATRA said.

WFAA quoted Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur as saying three homes were damaged in the crash, and MedStar first responders indicated the jet crashed into a backyard and there were no injuries on the ground.

Sunday’s mishap is at least the third to involve a Goshawk this fiscal year, according to the Naval Safety Center.

Two of the jets collided in mid-air over Texas in May, but officials said no one was seriously injured.

In March, another T-45 crashed in Texas, resulting in minor injuries to the student and instructor pilot, officials said at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

