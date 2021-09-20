A student aviator involved in a Navy T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft crash Sunday was electrocuted after being caught in power lines following ejection and is in serious condition, although officials said his injuries were not life threatening.

The mishap occurred at about 11:15 a.m. local time in Lake Worth, Texas.

An instructor pilot also safely ejected and was hospitalized, but authorities said the instructor was in stable condition.

Images from the crash scene on social media show the charred wreckage and a parachute hanging from power lines, as well as one of the ejection seats.

The jet was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 out of Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, and was conducting a routine training flight at the time, CNATRA said.

An ejector seat used by one of two occupants of a Navy T-45 Goshawk training jet that crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, Texas. (Photo courtesy of @Trlong8/Twitter)

Local ABC affiliate WFAA quoted Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur as saying three homes were damaged in the crash, and MedStar first responders indicated the jet crashed into a backyard and there were no injuries on the ground.

Sunday’s mishap is at least the third to involve a Goshawk this fiscal year, according to the Naval Safety Center.

Two of the jets collided in mid-air over Texas in May, but officials said no one was seriously injured.

In March, another T-45 crashed in Texas, resulting in minor injuries to the student and instructor pilot, officials said at the time.

Firefighters at the site of a Navy T-45 Goshawk trainer aircraft that crashed Sunday in Lake Worth, Texas. (Photo courtesy @Trlong8/Twitter)

