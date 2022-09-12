A Danish ship collided with a U.S. Navy vessel in Baltimore Sunday during Maryland Fleet Week, a Navy official confirmed.

The Danmark, a Danish training ship, was being towed by a smaller boat in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor when it crashed into some wood pilings, CBS News reported. The vessel then hit the Navy’s Freedom-class littoral combat ship Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

“The ships were in port taking part in what has been a fantastic week in Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore,” a U.S. Navy spokesperson said in a statement released by the Baltimore Police Department. “No U.S. Navy personnel were injured and no serious damage sustained onboard USS Minneapolis St. Paul (LCS 21).”

A video posted by reporter Christian Schaffer captured the moment the bow of the Danish ship struck the railing of the Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Another photo of the collision shared by the reporter prompted a response from someone who was on board the Navy vessel at the time of the accident.

“I was on the deck with my 4-year-old,” Robert Wray said. “I’m in [the] photo running to take cover behind the gun turret and in front of the two sailors who are also running aft. I think we were all worried that we might have some shrapnel from the collision. Which didn’t seem to happen.”

Maryland’s Fleet Week, which began Sept. 7 and will continue through Sept. 13, honors various sea services with a celebration that brings in navies from all over the world. It is the third time Baltimore has hosted the multinational event.

“Fleet Week is a tradition for Baltimore and the U.S. Navy that goes back years,” Rear Adm. Nancy Lacore, the commandant of Naval District Washington, said in a release. “Past Fleet Weeks proved just how magnificent this historic city, its port, and its people are. ... We are glad to be back for Fleet Week.”

More than 2,300 service members were expected to participate this year, the release continued.

Other ships attending the event in Baltimore include the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship Carter Hall, the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport Newport, the Canadian Kingston-class coastal defense vessel HMCS Moncton and the Coast Guard cutter James Rankin.

Jonathan is a staff writer and editor of the Early Bird Brief newsletter for Military Times. Follow him on Twitter @lehrfeld_media