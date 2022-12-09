Two Virginia-based Navy Super Hornet jets suffered serious mishaps on consecutive days last month, but no one was injured in either incident, according to Navy officials.

The first mishap involved an F/A-18F Super Hornet that suffered engine and fuselage damage from a blown tire that occurred during takeoff from Naval Air Station Oceana Nov. 21, according to Cmdr. Rob Myers, a spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic.

The jet, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106, was able to land safely, he said.

The next day, an F/A-18E Super Hornet “experienced an in-flight engine fire” while conducting routine operations in the Virginia Capes, Myers said.

That aircraft, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 131, also safely returned to NAS Oceana.

Myers did not provide further details on either incident, citing ongoing investigations of the Class A mishaps, a category for mishaps involving damages of more than $2.5 million.

