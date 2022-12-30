A new two-piece, flame retardant uniform will become more widely available to sailors in 2023.

The uniform, known as the 2-Piece Organizational Clothing uniform, or 2POC, was approved in September and features a tri-fiber blend, flame resistant fabric, equivalent to the flame resistance found in the Improved Fire Retardant Variant uniform. Although the IFRV coveralls are still authorized for wear at-sea, the 2POC will replace them as the primary option.

Distribution of the uniform to certain units started in December and is expected to expand in 2023 to even more sailors, according to Fleet Forces Command.

“The distribution of the 2-piece organizational clothing has begun for Fleet Forces units this month. USS Gerald R Ford (CVN 78) began receiving their sets last week and USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) began receiving their sets this week,” Fleet Forces Command spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Madie Hansen said in an email to Navy Times on Dec. 16. “The roll out to additional Fleet units will be phased and decided by the type commanders in the coming year.”

The Navy is releasing the garment in an attempt to provide sailors an “adaptable” uniform that can be worn in multiple working conditions, including surface ships, submarines and flight decks, but is also approved for use while commuting and off base.

The uniform comes in blue for sailors E-6 and below. A khaki version is available for E-7 sailors and above and officers.

Ships will distribute the organizational clothing to sailors free of charge, just as they were provided the IFRV uniform.