The Navy relieved the commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer Stout Friday.

Cmdr. Jeffrey Applebaugh, who has served as the commanding officer since October 2022, was ousted due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to command,” the Navy said in a statement Monday. He was relieved by Capt. Blair Guy, commodore of Destroyer Squadron 28, based in Norfolk, Va.

Capt. Scott Rosetti, the deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 28, will temporarily serve as the commanding officer until Cmdr. Desmond Walker, the executive officer of the guided-missile destroyer Bainbridge, takes command.

The Stout is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

“Cmdr. Applebaugh will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic,” the Navy said in a statement. “There is no impact to the command’s mission or schedule due to the relief.”

No additional details were immediately provided.

Last month, the Navy fired the commanding officer and executive officer of the guided-missile destroyer John Finn.