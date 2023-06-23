The Navy is offering up to $75,000 in enlistment bonuses for those entering the nuclear field — up from the $50,000 it previously offered and the maximum offered to all other ratings.

The bonus announcement coincides with recruiting challenges across the services, which military leaders attribute to more thorough medical screenings, fewer Americans eligible to serve, and low civilian unemployment.

Sailors may couple the bonus with the maximum student loan repayment under the Enlisted Loan Repayment Program, in which the Navy covers college tuition loans — such as Stafford Student Loans — that were taken out prior to the sailor enlisting for active duty.

“The maximum current enlistment bonus is $75,000, and the maximum loan repayment is $65,000,” said Rear Adm. Lex Walker, commander of Navy Recruiting Command, in a Navy news release. “They are not mutually exclusive, so if a Future Sailor maximizes both, that … adds up to a life-altering $140,000 and the opportunity to serve in the world’s finest Navy.”

The Navy in February 2022 raised the maximum enlistment bonus to $50,000. Cdmr. Dave Benham, a spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command, told Navy Times at the time that he was not aware of any other previous instances in which enlistment bonuses had reached $50,000. Enlistment bonus and loan repayment program messages list the max at $40,000, dating back to 2006.

Exact amounts for bonuses are contingent upon when an applicant enters the Delayed Entry Program, ship date and the effective message at the time of classification. The Delayed Entry Program allows someone to join the Navy prior to the day they ship out to basic training.

Prior service members are not eligible for the bonuses if they received such a bonus during their first enlistment.

The Navy hit its active-duty enlisted recruitment goals for FY22, but was forced to drain its Delayed Entry Program to the lowest level in 40 years to meet those targets. The Navy did not reach targets for active duty and Navy Reserve officers, or Reserve enlisted personnel, in FY22.

The Navy’s FY24 budget request aims to increase its active duty end strength by more than 5,000 sailors, primarily through enlistment bonuses.

“Faced with a challenging recruiting environment, the Navy increased enlistment bonuses in FY 2022 and will continue to do so as necessary,” the budget document says. “Retention has also been difficult with a strong national economy, so bonuses and incentives to retain our current naval force [are] a priority.

“To attract the most talented and diverse workforce, the Navy continues to evaluate its compensation package and admission requirements, and how it reaches potential recruits through advertising and career events.”