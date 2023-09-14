This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Personnel aboard Naval Station Everett, Washington, were on lockdown Thursday afternoon following reports of a suspicious package found in a vehicle that pulled up to the base gate.

Security personnel were alerted to the package at about 1:15 p.m. local time, and one base building has been evacuated, according to a brief command statement.

“Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Everett Police Department, Snohomish County Sheriff and Washington State Patrol are on scene, assisting with the response,” the command said. “Navy EOD will be examining the suspicious package shortly.”

Those on base have been told to stay inside and shelter in place. No further details had been released as of 2:35 p.m.

Updates will be available on the base’s Facebook page.

West Marine Drive outside the base was closed in both directions, according to the Everett Police Department.

