Capt. James Harney was relieved as commodore of Amphibious Squadron 5 Friday, roughly six months after he assumed command of the unit, according to a brief Navy statement released Friday night.

Like all other publicly announced reliefs, the Navy offered no explanation for Harney’s firing, other than that his superiors had lost confidence in his ability to command.

Capt. Tate Robinson has taken command of the San-Diego based squadron, while Harney will be administratively reassigned to Naval Surface Force Pacific.

“Navy leaders are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct, both on and off duty,” the Navy statement said. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

