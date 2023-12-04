The Navy on Saturday raised a P-8A Poseidon aircraft from the water after it overshot a runway and splashed into Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay on Nov. 20.

Officials were planning a press conference for Monday to discuss the effort.

The Poseidon slammed into the environmentally sensitive bay about 10 miles from Honolulu after overshooting the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii. None of the nine people on board were injured. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, the commander of Carrier Strike Group 3 who is leading the salvage effort, said Friday that the operation could be carried out without further damaging the reef.

The Navy released underwater video on Wednesday showing the aircraft’s landing gear wheels resting on parts of crushed coral and much of the rest of the plane floating above the reef in Kaneohe Bay.

A Navy team has removed nearly all of the estimated 2,000 gallons of fuel from the aircraft.

Hawaii state officials are due to examine the reef for damage once the plane is removed.

Kaneohe Bay is home to coral reefs and a range of marine life, from sharks to octopus and fish. The area hosts an ancient Hawaiian fishpond being restored by community groups.

The jet is in good condition and the Navy hopes to get it flying again, Lenox said.

The Navy uses the P-8A to search for submarines and conduct surveillance and reconnaissance.

The Boeing-made plane is assigned to Patrol Squadron 4 stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state. A separate crew from Whidbey Island has deployed to Hawaii to take over the squadron’s patrol missions near Hawaii.

