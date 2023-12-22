The Navy fired the commanding officer of Electronic Attack Squadron 136 on Wednesday, the service announced Thursday.

According to the Navy, Cmdr. William Coulter was relieved due to “a loss of confidence in his ability to command.” He became the commanding officer of the squadron, which is based out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, in January.

Cmdr. Paul Ritter, who was slated to become the commanding officer of the squadron in April 2024, is assuming his duties leading the “Gauntlets” immediately. Coulter is being temporarily reassigned to VAQ Wing Pacific.

RELATED

“Navy commanding officers are held to high standards of personal and professional conduct,” the Navy said in a statement Thursday. “They are expected to uphold the highest standards of responsibility, reliability, and leadership, and the Navy holds them accountable when they fall short of those standards.”

No additional details were immediately provided.

Coulter is one of at least 11 commanding officers ousted this year. Most recently, the service Navy relieved the commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific.