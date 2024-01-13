Two U.S. sailors have been missing since Thursday night after they were “conducting operations off the coast of Somalia,” U.S. Central Command said Saturday.

“Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors,” CENTCOM said in a brief statement. “For operational security purposes, we will not release additional information until the personnel recovery operation is complete. Out of respect for the families affected, we will not release further information on the missing personnel at this time.”

The missing sailors were forward-deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet, based out of Bahrain, and were “supporting a wide variety of missions,” CENTCOM said.

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.