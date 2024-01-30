The Navy is kicking off a Wi-Fi pilot program for up to 4,000 sailors in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia on Feb. 1 as part of a broader quality of life initiative within the service.

The pilot program will include sailors living at 12 permanent unaccompanied housing sites aboard Naval Station Norfolk, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where they can utilize the Wi-Fi in their rooms and in common areas.

“Conducting a pilot program will help us learn and ensure we deliver a service our Sailors will use and find value added. As we learn throughout the process, we will identify barriers and refine the Wi-Fi service before rolling it out to the wider Navy,” Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command, said in a Navy news release. “It is important we get it right to focus our precious resources to greatest effect.”

Free and subsidized filtered internet service that blocks access to illegal activity, pornography, or gambling will be available to sailors at the following rates:

30Mbps download/ 5Mbps upload – Free (unlimited devices)

60 Mbps/5 Mbps – weekly on demand, $10; month-to-month, $20 (limited to 5 devices)

100 Mbps/10 Mbps – weekly on demand, $15; month-to-month, $30 (limited to 5 devices)

Additionally, sailors can also purchase unfiltered internet content at the following rates:

10 Mbps download/ 3 Mbps upload – weekly on demand $19.95 (limited to 1 device)

30 Mbps/ 5 Mbps – weekly on demand $34.95 (limited to 1 device); month-to-month $49.95 (limited to 3 devices)

60 Mbps/ 5 Mbps – month-to-month $59.95 (limited to 5 devices)

100 Mbps/ 10 Mbps - month-to-month $79.95 (limited to 5 devices)

The pilot program, set to conclude in September, falls under the umbrella of the Virtual Single Sailor Program that aims to improve the quality of life of sailors. Upon the conclusion of the pilot program, the Navy will use sailor feedback to determine the success and next steps for the initiative.

The Virtual Single Sailor Program website is slated to go live Tuesday and includes access to health, fitness and nutrition content through a new virtual entertainment environment.