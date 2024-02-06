The Navy removed the commanding officer of the Japan-based destroyer Howard on Tuesday – less than six months after relieving the previous skipper of the ship.

In a brief statement, the Navy said it ousted Cmdr. Cameron Dennis, who became the commanding officer of the warship in September, due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to perform his duties.”

As it all other relief announcements, the Navy provided no further details on the reasons for the sacking.

Dennis is being reassigned to the 7th Fleet staff, while the deputy commodore of Destroyer Squadron 15, Capt Dave Huljack, will serve as commanding officer until a permanent relief is found.

“There is no impact to the ship’s mission or schedule,” the Navy said in a statement Tuesday.

No additional details were immediately provided.

Dennis previously served as the executive officer of the destroyer Higgins, and also completed tours as the materiel and combat systems officer of Destroyer Squadron 7, chief engineer aboard the mine countermeasures ship Gladiator, and as the navigator and damage control assistant with destroyer Pinckney, according to the Navy.

In August, the Navy removed then-commanding officer of the Howard, Cmdr. Kenji Igawa, due to a loss of confidence.

The ship suffered a “soft grounding” as it pulled into Bali for a scheduled port visit a few days prior to his relief.

The Howard is based in Yokosuka, Japan.