The Navy has changed its policies for service members and their families who wish to use RV parks on bases for long-term stays.

Navy Installations Command implemented a policy last month allowing troops to stay longer, and they won’t have to reapply every month to extend their RV park residencies at the Navy’s 42 locations, according to the Navy.

Troops will also be able to stay at their designated park spots throughout the duration of their stay.

“This may be a simple change in policy, but it is going to make a big difference to our Sailors and their families who want to stay at an RV park long term to meet their housing needs,” Joann Reyes, recreation lodging manager for the command’s fleet readiness division, said in a statement.

For more information, go to dodlodging.net, or call 1-877-Navybed (628-9233).

Geoff is the editor of Navy Times, but he still loves writing stories. He covered Iraq and Afghanistan extensively and was a reporter at the Chicago Tribune. He welcomes any and all kinds of tips at geoffz@militarytimes.com.