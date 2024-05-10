The Navy is offering big money this year to retain its aviation officers.

More than $200,000 is available to officers serving as aviation department heads this year — provided they agree to staying in uniform for up to seven more years.

Aviators selected for lieutenant commander are eligible for the bonuses, and must undergo consideration for department head during the Aviation Department Head Screen Board that is set to convene this spring.

Aviators who agree to an early commitment — which means submitting a contract prior to the publishing of Aviation Department Head Screen Board results — receive the largest bonuses of up to $280,000, according to a new naval administrative message, or NAVADMIN.

“Our return on investment is the retention for continued Navy service of our aviation warfighters, with their invaluable, irreplaceable skillsets and leadership,” the NAVADMIN states.

Pilots from the strike fighter community could receive $40,000 annually for early five or seven-year contracts — $5,000 more than last year — or $30,000 for standard three, five or seven-year commitments, as they were last year.

Meanwhile, the Navy is bumping up its bonus offer to naval flight officers from the strike fighter community from $15,000 last year to $25,000 this year for early five and seven-year contracts. Those who accept standard contracts are eligible for an annual $20,000 bonus — double from last year.

Those in the helicopter mine countermeasure community, the helicopter sea combat community, and the helicopter maritime strike community are eligible for an annual bonus of $30,000 annually if they sign on early for a five or seven-year commitment. That’s up $5,000 from the rate they were offered last year.

These aviators who agree to a standard, three, five or seven-year commitment are also eligible for a $25,000 annual bonus — up from the $20,000 they were offered last year.

Pilots from electronic attack squadrons who sign an early, five or seven-year contract are eligible to receive an annual $40,000 bonus – and increase from the $35,000 they were offered last year.

Their naval flight officer counterparts are also eligible for a $35,000 annual bonus for an early five or seven-year contract. That’s the same rate they were offered for the same time commitments last year. These aviators also may receive an annual $30,000 bonus for standard three, five or seven-year contracts, as they were last year.

The Navy is also offering pilots from airborne command and control squadrons $40,000 annually if they sign on early for five or seven more years of service — a boost of $5,000 from last year — or $30,000 annually for a standard contract of three, five or seven years of service just like last year.

The service is also offering naval flight officers from airborne command and control squadrons $15,000 for agreeing early to five or seven more years of service, and $10,000 for a standard contract of three, five or seven years of service. That’s the same deal they were offered last year.

Additionally, the Navy is offering pilots from fleet logistics and multi-mission squadrons $5,000 more this year for an annual bonus of $40,000 — if they agree early to a five or seven year contract. That goes down to $30,000 if they take the standard three, five or seven-year options, just like last year’s bonus.

Applications for the bonuses end on Aug. 31.