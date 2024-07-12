The aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt is now operating in the Middle East, replacing the aircraft carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower after the Ike underwent a lengthy deployment with multiple extensions.

The Theodore Roosevelt and its carrier strike group arrived in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations on Friday “to deter aggression, promote regional stability, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region,” according to U.S. Central Command.

The Pentagon announced in June that the Roosevelt, based in San Diego, would get underway and replace the Eisenhower in June. Although the East Coast-based aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman was expected to replace the Ike, it is still undergoing work ups to certify for deployment.

The Ike originally deployed in October and became the first carrier since the end of the War in Afghanistan since 2021 to enter those waters. There, the carrier strike group shot down a barrage of Iran-backed Houthi drones and missiles on a near-daily basis.

The crew received the Combat Action Ribbon, or CAR, for their actions in the Middle East. The award is for sailors and Marines who actively participated in ground or surface action, and one that has rarely been given to sailors since the 1991 Gulf War.