The Navy is rolling out a five-year program aimed at “improving the design, form, fit, and function” of uniforms for women in the fleet, according to the service.

The program, known as the Size Modernization Program, seeks to standardize the fit and sizing of all service and dress uniforms — starting with an initial phase targeting officer and chief petty officer service and dress slacks, skirts, and shirts/blouses, the Navy said in a naval administrative message, or NAVADMIN, this month.

The Navy will unveil a summer white overblouse this month at a series of fit clinics, before it becomes available to the rest of the fleet in October. The fit clinics will determine the manner and occasion of wear for the overblouse.

A dress overblouse worn with the service dress blue uniform is also in the works for next year, and is expected to hit the fleet next April, while updated slacks with back pockets will arrive starting next September.

The Navy is also updating service skirts, which are slated for production in September 2025 and will become available at select uniform centers in December 2025.

“White, Khaki and Blue service skirts will be redesigned to encompass straight vice A frame design, back center zipper fastener and kick pleat,” the Sept. 18 NAVADMIN states. “Side pockets are being reviewed to determine compatibility with new design pattern, appearance, and functionality.”

The second phase of the Size Modernization Program will address modernizing enlisted E-1 to E-6 uniforms, according to the NAVADMIN.

Other uniform updates introduced in the NAVADMIN include the expanded wear of the Recruiting Command, Recruit Division Commander, and Career Counselor identification badges. Now, metal ID badges are approved for wear with the Navy Working Uniform for sailors assigned ashore until cloth badges become available.

Additionally, embroidered badges are authorized for use with the Navy Working Uniform Type III for personnel serving at sea and ashore.

Naval War College alumni are also permitted to wear their alumni badge on service and full dress uniforms for both formal and informal NWC alumni events with U.S. and international graduates. The badge is not approved for wear in dinner dress uniforms.