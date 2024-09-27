The Navy relieved the commanding officer for recruiting in San Antonio, Texas, on Friday.

Cmdr. Stacey O’Neal was fired as head of Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio “due to a loss of confidence in her ability to perform her duties,” the Navy said in a brief statement.

No other reason was provided for O’Neal’s firing, and the Navy regularly uses the “loss of confidence” line when announcing such CO firings.

O’Neal was regularly featured on the unit’s social media profiles noting that it is “time to get up and get after it.”

A motivational video featuring the officer shouting out her sailors was posted to the unit’s Instagram on Friday.

O’Neal has been reassigned to Naval Medical Forces Development Command out of Joint Base San Antonio.

Capt. Tommy L. Edgeworth, Navy Recruiting Region West’s deputy commander, has temporarily assumed command of the unit, the Navy said.

The prior-enlisted O’Neal has served for more than 30 years and assumed command of the recruiting unit that oversees dozens of recruiting stations in the area.

She served as the unit’s second-in-command before that, and began her career as a machinist’s mate.

